Police and forensics are investigating an ICE train in which a man attacked several passengers in Lower Bavaria on Thursday. Picture: Keystone/dpa/Armin Weigel

A man attacks passengers on an ICE train with a hammer and axe, injuring several people. Two questions in particular still need to be answered.

Many questions remain unanswered after a man attacked fellow passengers on an ICE train with a hammer and axe. Today, the 20-year-old Syrian could possibly be brought before a judge, who will then decide whether the man should be remanded in custody.

The man attacked three fellow countrymen on the ICE train from Hamburg to Vienna on Thursday. The express train, carrying several hundred passengers, stopped on the open track near Strasskirchen in Lower Bavaria. A total of five people were injured, including the attacker himself. According to reports, at least one passenger overpowered the man and the police who were called to the scene arrested him.

Did the victim and perpetrator know each other?

The background to the crime is still unclear, as is the relationship between the people involved. There are no indications of an extremist background so far, said Bavaria's Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) on Thursday evening in Munich. The motive is largely unclear. According to Herrmann, the injured are a woman from Syria and her son, as well as another Syrian and a fourth person. The police had spoken of people aged 15, 24, 38 and 51.

It is also not yet clear whether the attacker and victim knew each other. "According to what we know so far, he spoke to them immediately beforehand," said Herrmann. He assumes that he was at least aware that they were also Syrian.

The attacker was a refugee who had a residence permit in Austria. He had been on the train to Vienna legally, Herrmann said. The Bavarian investigating authorities were cooperating with the Austrian authorities. The man had not yet been conspicuous in Bavaria. This still had to be checked in other German federal states.