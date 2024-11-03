An ambulance was also dispatched to the scene of the accident, but the emergency doctor was only able to determine that the young man had died. (archive picture) Bild: Keystone

No time? blue News summarizes for you A young man has been hit and fatally injured by a train in Lützelflüh-Goldbach BE.

The police have launched an investigation to clarify the background and the exact circumstances of the accident. Show more

A young man was hit and fatally injured by a train in Lützelflüh-Goldbach BE on Sunday morning. The police have launched an investigation to clarify the background and the exact circumstances of the accident.

As the Emmental-Oberaargau regional public prosecutor's office and the Bern cantonal police announced on Sunday, the police were notified of the rail accident at around six o'clock in the morning. The emergency services found a lifeless person at the scene. An emergency doctor was only able to determine that the man had died.

A Swiss national from the canton of Bern

The deceased was a 21-year-old Swiss man from the canton of Bern. According to initial findings, the man had been walking near the railroad tracks when he was hit by a train for reasons still to be clarified. Despite an immediate emergency stop, the train driver was unable to prevent the collision.

Rail traffic between Langnau and Burgdorf was interrupted for several hours after the accident. The Canton of Bern care team was also deployed to provide assistance to the people affected.

SDA