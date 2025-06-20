A 64-year-old man was rescued from the River Aare near the Olten railroad station bridge. Two days later he died in hospital. IMAGO/imagebroker

Last Tuesday, the Solothurn police rescued a man floating on the Aare in Olten. His condition was critical. On Thursday, the 64-year-old died in hospital.

Stefan Michel

Eyewitnesses alerted the police on Tuesday afternoon because a man was floating on the Aare near the railroad station bridge in Olten. The cantonal police's special navigation unit rescued the man. After first aid, the rescue service took him to hospital in a critical condition.

According to the Solothurn cantonal police, the 64-year-old died in hospital on Thursday afternoon.

According to initial findings, the man jumped into the Aare from the station bridge. It is unclear what happened afterwards until he was discovered floating in the river.