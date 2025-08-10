A passenger apparently jumped onto a moving train at St. Pölten station on Saturday evening and rode on the outside until he was discovered. Bild: imageBROKER/GermanoxPoli

In Austria, a man jumped onto a moving express train after a cigarette break and rode on the outside of the train for a short time. After an emergency stop, the man was able to climb on board, a spokesman for the Austrian railroad company ÖBB, Herbert Hofer, told the AFP news agency on Sunday.

The incident took place late on Saturday evening. The man was taken away by the police after the train finally stopped in Vienna, as reported by the news portal "Heute.at". According to the report, the 24-year-old man got off the train at a stop in the city of St. Pölten to smoke and then missed the train's onward journey.

Railroad spokesperson Hofer called the man's behavior "irresponsible". "In the vast majority of cases, something like this ends fatally", he said. Moreover, the man had not only put himself in danger.

Conductor triggers the emergency brake

The Railjet train was traveling from Zurich to Vienna. In St. Pölten, 60 kilometers from Vienna, the 24-year-old Algerian got off the train to smoke, according to the Austrian news portal. When he missed the onward journey, he jumped onto the train and wedged himself between two carriages, as passengers reported.

The man knocked on the window from outside, whereupon a conductor triggered the emergency brake. The train arrived at the Vienna terminus seven minutes late. The man was taken away by the police after the train finally stopped in Vienna