Two police officers were shot dead while trying to execute an arrest warrant. (archive photo) dpa

Two police officers die - the shooter flees into the Australian wilderness. So far there is no trace of the man. The police therefore resort to an unusual measure.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A manhunt is underway in Australia for a 56-year-old gunman who shot dead two police officers and seriously injured another.

The man has been wanted since August 26 after he opened fire and fled during an arrest for sexual offenses.

The police are offering a reward of up to one million Australian dollars. Show more

For days, police in Australia have been searching with a large contingent for a heavily armed violent offender who shot and killed two officers. Now they have offered a reward of up to one million Australian dollars (around 520,000 Swiss francs) for information leading to his arrest.

The police attribute the 56-year-old to the self-proclaimed "Sovereign Citizens" - an ideological movement comparable to the German "Reichsbürger".

Police had visited the man on his property around 300 kilometers north-east of Melbourne on 26 August to execute an arrest warrant against him for sexual offenses. According to the police, the man suddenly opened fire. Two police officers died and a third was seriously injured. The 56-year-old fled into the thicket of the adjacent forest with several firearms.

Major manhunt in difficult terrain

More than 450 police officers are involved in the daily search for the man, the police have now announced. His current whereabouts are unknown. They are therefore appealing to citizens who have knowledge of him to come forward.

There are currently no indications that the wanted man has a helper. However, in view of the difficult terrain in which he is located, this is conceivable. According to the police, it is also possible that the man hid alone or killed himself.