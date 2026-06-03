A 44-year-old man presumably killed his 36-year-old wife in Birr AG on Wednesday. The cantonal police arrested the man on site under urgent suspicion.

A man has killed his partner in a housing estate in Birr AG. The emergency call to the police was made by one of the children present. (symbolic image)

The report was received by the emergency call center shortly before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the Aargau cantonal police announced in the evening.

When the patrol arrived at the housing estate in Birr, they found a seriously injured woman. The Filipino woman had stab wounds and was no longer responsive at the time, as the Aargau police told the Keystone-SDA news agency on request.

The woman had lost a lot of blood. The ambulance that was alerted continued the police's resuscitation attempts - "but all help came too late for the victim". The suspected perpetrator, a Swiss national, was arrested at the scene without resistance, it was reported.

Several children were in the apartment at the time of the crime. One of them had also made the emergency call. According to further information, the children are currently being looked after by police staff.

The police were on site with a large contingent. Investigations into the circumstances and motive have been launched, it was reported. The criminal investigation is being conducted by the Brugg-Zurzach public prosecutor's office.