Alleged perpetrator on the run Man kills woman in Bülach ZH

SDA

6.10.2024 - 18:38

Woman killed in Bülach ZH: The Zurich cantonal police searched for the fugitive suspected perpetrator.
Symbolbild: Keystone

A man apparently killed a woman in Bülach, Zurich, on Sunday afternoon. The suspected perpetrator fled. An intensive search has been launched for him.

06.10.2024, 18:56

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A man apparently killed a woman in Bülach, Zurich, on Sunday afternoon.
  • The suspected perpetrator was still on the run in the evening.
At the request of Keystone-SDA, the Zurich cantonal police confirmed corresponding reports from various media.

Shortly before 3 p.m., a report was received that a seriously injured woman was lying in front of a house in an apartment building in Bülach, said spokesman Alexander Renner. The emergency services were called immediately and provided first aid, but the emergency doctor was only able to determine that the woman had died.

The suspected perpetrator was still on the run in the evening. An intensive search has been launched for him. The police have promised further information - such as the age and nationality of those involved - at a later date.

SDA