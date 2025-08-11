There have recently been several fatal mountain accidents on the Lagginhorn in Valais. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/Jean-Christophe Bott

A man missing since July 11 was found at an altitude of 3400 meters on the Lagginhorn. There have already been several fatal mountain accidents on the mountain in Valais this summer.

Mountain hikers have discovered the lifeless body of a missing man on the Lagginhorn VS. They found the man, who had been missing since July 11, on August 5, according to the Valais cantonal police on Monday.

The mortal remains were discovered west of the southern ridge of the Lagginhorn at an altitude of around 3,400 meters, according to a statement from the Valais cantonal police. The public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the death.

There have been several fatal mountain accidents on the Lagginhorn recently. Last Saturday, a mountaineer fell to his death on the east side, as the Valais cantonal police announced on Monday. A week ago, a woman also had an accident on her descent from the summit via the west ridge.