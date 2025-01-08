Children's book author James Campbell building his future home. Picture Instagram/James Campbell

James Campbell led a life of luxury and affluence until he radically changed his life. Now he lives minimally and cheaply in a tiny house - and feels happier than ever.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Five years ago, English children's book author James Campbell decided to radically change his life.

He built himself a 17.5 square meter Tiny House and left a luxurious house behind.

He covers his annual electricity and gas bills with 170 francs. Show more

Saying goodbye to old habits, living ecologically - and reducing the cost of living at the same time: English children's book author James Campbell took exactly this step five years ago. He built a tiny house in Suffolk, a county north-east of London on the east coast of England, on his own initiative and to his own personal standards. His tiny house has an A energy efficiency rating. According to Campbell, his annual maintenance and running costs amount to just 150 pounds (around 170 francs).

To keep the costs of the Tiny House low, James Campbell also did the work himself. Picture: Instagram/James Campbell

In his previous life, Campbell lived in a five-bedroom house with several cars parked outside the front door. But then he made a radical change: he sold his car fleet and bought an electric car. He invested 60,000 pounds in a new home. His self-built tiny house is just 17.5 square meters in size. Spread over one and a half floors are a kitchen with a gas stove and fridge, a shower, a composting toilet and two loft-style bedrooms. This covers every comfort, reports theDaily Mail.

The propane cylinder helps in winter

Thick exterior walls clad in larch wood give the house a modern design. Gutters channel rainwater into a filtered tank. Energy-efficient windows and optimum thermal insulation keep the heat inside the house. According to Campell, solar modules supply the majority of the electricity required.

A larch wood construction surrounds the Tiny House. Bild: Instagram/James Campbell

Only in the cold season is the power supply from the solar system often insufficient to provide enough energy. "In winter, I can't keep it warm without gas," admits Campbell. "That's when propane comes into play," he explains toThe Telegraph.

"Terrible rat incident"

Even when the divorced husband receives visits from his two children - an 18-year-old son and a soon-to-be nine-year-old daughter - there is enough space in the house. Both offspring regularly drop by their father's new home. However, Campell admits that it can sometimes "get cramped".

James Campbell's two children love coming to visit the cozy Tiny House. Bild: Instagram/James Campbell

However, an incident with local rodents shows that the small idyll also has its pitfalls. Campell tells of a "terrible rat incident" that occurred after holes were made in the floor of the house for power cables. The animals gnawed on the wiring and almost caused an explosion.

To complete his personal happiness in a confined space, Campbell now only wishes for one thing in addition to a rat-free dwelling: a partner with whom he can share his minimalist lifestyle.