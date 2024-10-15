Videos on social media are said to show the moment of rescue. X/Nexta

A man has survived a 67-day odyssey in the Pacific. His two companions, however, died on the high seas.

After more than two months at sea, a missing man has been rescued.

The 46-year-old set off from a cape in the Russian region of Khabarovsk with two family members on August 9.

The shipwrecked man's two companions did not survive the odyssey. Show more

A 46-year-old man has apparently been brought to safety after a 67-day odyssey on a small boat in the Pacific. Fishermen spotted the man by chance and rescued him, according to several international media, including the portal "Nexta".

Despite the successful rescue, the circumstances are tragic: according to the Telegram channel "Shot", the shipwrecked man's 49-year-old brother and the 15-year-old son of one of the two men died during the journey.

Footage on social media shows an emaciated, bearded man wearing a hooded jacket and an emergency vest. He is said to be in a poor condition and is receiving medical treatment.

In the video, the man is on an inflatable dinghy. According to the reports, however, the two men and the teenager started their journey on 9 August on a catamaran around 15 meters long. It is still unclear whether the inflatable boat is a lifeboat.

They originally wanted to sail from a cape in the Russian region of Khabarovsk towards the city of Ocha on Sakhalin Island in the Sea of Okhotsk. The trio was supposed to cover the distance of around 150 kilometers in just a few hours. However, contact was lost during the journey.

The Sea of Okhotsk is a marginal sea of the Pacific Ocean in East Asia. Google Earth

The search for the missing men lasted a month. The boat with the 46-year-old and the two bodies on board was discovered around 1000 kilometers from its original destination. The sea area covers 1.58 million square kilometers.