The Austrian town of Dornbirn was the scene of a bank robbery on Monday. Google Street View

A bank robbery took place in the Austrian town of Dornbirn on Monday. The police have now arrested a suspect - in Switzerland.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Following the armed robbery of a bank in the center of Dornbirn on Monday afternoon, a suspect was arrested in Switzerland in the evening. According to the police, he is a 39-year-old Turkish citizen living in Switzerland.

Possible criminal paraphernalia was found on him. Further investigations are underway. The perpetrator fled on an e-scooter after the robbery and a manhunt that was immediately launched was unsuccessful.