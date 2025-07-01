  1. Residential Customers
Fled on an e-scooter Man robs bank in Austria - suspect lives in Switzerland

1.7.2025 - 11:56

The Austrian town of Dornbirn was the scene of a bank robbery on Monday.
The Austrian town of Dornbirn was the scene of a bank robbery on Monday.
A bank robbery took place in the Austrian town of Dornbirn on Monday. The police have now arrested a suspect - in Switzerland.

Following the armed robbery of a bank in the center of Dornbirn on Monday afternoon, a suspect was arrested in Switzerland in the evening. According to the police, he is a 39-year-old Turkish citizen living in Switzerland.

Possible criminal paraphernalia was found on him. Further investigations are underway. The perpetrator fled on an e-scooter after the robbery and a manhunt that was immediately launched was unsuccessful.

