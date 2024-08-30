  1. Residential Customers
Upskirting in London museum Man secretly films women up his skirt and ends up in jail

30.8.2024 - 15:38

He held his camera up women's skirts. A policewoman present in private put an end to his assaults.
He held his camera up women's skirts. A policewoman present in private put an end to his assaults.
Met Police

A man in London has been sentenced to four months in prison for upskirting. He filmed a woman in the British Museum under her clothes without permission. He was caught by a policewoman who was there in private.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A man secretly films up a woman's skirt in a museum.
  • A policewoman present in private observes the assault and overpowers the perpetrator.
  • He admits the crime and is sentenced to four months in prison by a court. Upskirting has been a criminal offense in England and Wales since 2019.
Show more

A man holds his camera up a woman's skirt in a London museum. Upskirting is the popular name for this form of assault.

A police officer, who was in the busy museum on August 19, witnessed the act and overpowered the man together with employees of the museum. The investigators find similar videos from the same day on his cell phone. They call on other potential victims to come forward.

The defendant confesses to the crimes. A London court sentences him to four months in prison.

Secretly filming or photographing upskirts has been a criminal offense in England and Wales since 2019. By August 2023 alone, more than 1,150 acts are known, many victims are minors.

