Because he did not want to pay child support for a child born out of wedlock, a man sent a friend for a paternity test, according to the prosecution. The fraud was discovered - with consequences for both men.

A 43-year-old man went to a paternity test for a friend because he didn't want to pay child support for his child born out of wedlock. But the scam was exposed. Both men were charged at the district court in Dillingen an der Donau, Bavaria.

The role reversal was initially successful: The DNA test was negative. However, the case came to light. The 43-year-old had doubted from the outset that the role reversal would work, said the man's defense lawyer according to a report in the "Donau-Zeitung" newspaper.

Mother recognized the forgery

The 37-year-old had organized a fake passport with a photo of the 43-year-old. The boyfriend took the test with this. However, the family court then sent the report to the child's mother, along with the photo of the - alleged - father.

The public prosecutor's office accused the men of forging documents and attempted fraud. The 43-year-old was sentenced to a fine. The 37-year-old did not appear at the trial on Wednesday, which is why the judge issued an arrest warrant for him. He was in arrears with maintenance payments amounting to 8655 euros.