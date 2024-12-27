A man lights a candle placed in front of the Zhuhai People's Fitness Plaza, where a man deliberately rammed his car into people exercising at the sports center. Archivbild: Ng Han Guan/AP/dpa

A Chinese court has sentenced to death a man who drove a car into a crowd of people in November. 35 people were killed in the incident in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai and dozens more were injured.

It was an extremely heinous crime, according to the court's statement. The perpetrator had used particularly cruel means and the consequences of his actions were extremely serious.

According to the court, the convicted man had vented his anger over his divorce settlement. After the crime, China's head of state and party leader Xi Jinping instructed local authorities to take measures to prevent such "extreme cases" in the future.