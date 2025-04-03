Following the incident in Zurich Schwamendingen, the Zurich city police are assuming a criminal offense. KEYSTONE/Walter Bieri (Symbolbild)

A man was seriously injured at the Auhof school in Zurich Schwamendingen. The school has been cordoned off and the suspected perpetrator is on the run.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man was seriously injured at the Auhof school in Zurich Schwamendingen.

The Zurich city police suspect foul play. The suspect fled the scene. Show more

At 3 p.m., a report was received about an injured man at the Auhof school, as the Zurich city police wrote in a press release. They found a man on the scene with serious injuries.

After receiving initial medical treatment on the scene, the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries by the Schutz & Rettung Zurich ambulance service. The police assume that an offense was committed. The possible perpetrator has left the scene and is described as follows:

A male teenager or young adult with light skin color, who is about 170 to 180 cm tall and was wearing a light-colored hooded jacket. He fled on foot along Herzogenmühlestrasse in the direction of Ueberlandstrasse.

Specialists from the Forensic Institute Zurich and the Institute of Forensic Medicine Zurich were called in to carry out a comprehensive forensic investigation. Further investigations into the course of events and the background are being conducted by the Public Prosecutor's Office I for Serious Violent Crime and the Zurich Cantonal Police.

A care team from Zurich Protection & Rescue was deployed to assist people who had witnessed the incident.

The Zurich city police have launched an appeal for witnesses:

Anyone who can provide information about the incident on Thursday afternoon, April 3, 2025, around 3 p.m., at the Auhof school building at Herzogenmühlestrasse 53, or about the perpetrators, is asked to contact the Zurich cantonal police on 058 648 48 48.