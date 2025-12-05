The arson in the middle of the old town of Arbon could have had dire consequences. IMAGO/Pond5 Images (Symbolbild)

A 59-year-old man has been jailed for over four years for setting fire to a house in the middle of Arbon's old town after a break-up. He denied setting the fire until the end - but the evidence is overwhelming.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 59-year-old man has been sentenced to almost five years in prison for arson and sexual assault, among other things.

He must also pay tens of thousands of francs in fines, compensation and legal costs.

After a break-up, the man set fire to his ex-partner's house.

He denied the crime until the end, but his cell phone left traces. Show more

Arson, damage to property, sexual assault, multiple disobedience of official orders: A man from Thurgau had to face serious charges in the Arbon district court. However, the man denied arson of all things until the very end - despite an overwhelming burden of proof.

The 59-year-old defendant has been through a tough descent. He was once involved in public life in Arbon. Now he lives in the canton of Bern on a disability pension and struggles with his alcohol addiction. A stroke changed his life, he explained to the judge in the trial, which was reported by the "CH Media" newspapers.

The trial focuses on the breakdown of a relationship and a fire in a listed timber-framed house that could have had devastating consequences.

Contact ban ignored

The first assaults by the accused against his then partner occurred as early as 2023. He punched the woman in the face several times and choked her. After another argument in January last year, the woman asked the defendant to sleep in the guest room.

He then assaulted her, dragged her into the bedroom and demanded sex, according to the indictment. He holds her mouth and nose shut and presses a pillow into her face. However, the woman was eventually able to free herself and leave the apartment.

Two days later, the Thurgau cantonal police issued a no-contact order, which the man ignored. Within a week, the man from Thurgau calls his ex-partner around 90 times.

"A medieval house goes up in flames because of you"

Early one Saturday morning in February, the Arbon fire department received a report that the stairwell of the timber-framed house in the old town was full of smoke.

Shortly afterwards, the police arrested the accused, who denied arson in court until the end. But the evidence against him is overwhelming, including an announcement of the crime.

"I love you so much, but because of you, two bushes die this night, an incredible love affair, and a medieval house goes up in flames," the man wrote in a message a week after the argument. What's more, between 3.13 am and 3.33 am, his cell phone was connected to his ex-partner's WLAN.

Knowledge of the offender on the combox

However, she is on vacation. Ten minutes before the fire department was alerted, he left the following message on his ex-partner's voicemail: "I think your guest room is on fire". The judge emphasizes that this is the knowledge of the perpetrator during the sentencing.

The man's justifications sound adventurous: he had moved from one bar to another on the night in question. In between, he had played with his cat at the Bohlenständerhaus. Furthermore, he could never imagine committing such an act in the middle of the old town: "I love Arbon".

He had also not pressed the pillow onto his ex-partner's face, rather the comforter had fallen over her face during the "scuffle". However, the man admitted to the other charges, i.e. damage to property, sexual assault, threats and disregarding the no-contact order.

Over four years in prison

The defense emphasizes that the defendant is credible by admitting the crimes and should be punished appropriately. It demands an acquittal on the charge of arson.

But it doesn't help: the court ultimately goes beyond the prosecution's demand and sentences the defendant to 57 months in prison minus 114 days on remand.

"What breaks your neck: the combox message to the plaintiff before the fire report is out," says the judge at the sentencing. The arson was proven for the court. It was also credible that he had pressed the pillow onto his partner's face.

In addition to the lack of confession, the sentence was increased by the fact that the defendant had planned the fire and set it at night at a wooden house in the middle of the old town.

In addition to the prison sentence, his actions also cost the defendant dearly financially. He must pay a fine of 20 daily rates of 30 francs each and a fine of 2,000 francs.

In addition, he must pay the plaintiff CHF 15,000 in compensation and CHF 17,580 in legal costs. He must also pay investigation and court costs of 36,406 francs.

