In Virginia, a man entered the workplace of a city council member, doused him with a flammable liquid and set him on fire. The police suspect a personal motive.

In the US state of Virginia, a man attacked a local politician and set him on fire. The 38-year-old Lee Vogler was taken to hospital, according to the police in the city of Danville. US media reported serious burn injuries.

According to the police, there is currently no indication of a political motive - the two men knew each other and the attack is said to be related to a personal dispute.

According to the police, the attack took place at Vogler's workplace - in the offices of the local publication "Showcase Magazine", according to the US media. The attacker poured a flammable liquid over Vogler and then set it alight. He then fled the scene. However, a 29-year-old suspect was quickly apprehended with the help of witness statements. The investigation continued.

Vogler is a member of the city council of Danville - a city with around 40,000 inhabitants in southern Virginia near the border with the state of North Carolina. According to the committee, he was elected to office in 2012 as the youngest member to date.