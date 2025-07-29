Police officers at the scene on 52nd Street in Manhattan on Monday night. Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

A gunman opens fire in a high-rise building in the middle of Manhattan, New York - several people die. The suspected perpetrator is also dead.

No time? blue News summarizes for you At least five people have died following a shooting incident in Manhattan.

The mayor of New York, Eric Adams, spoke on Monday evening (local time) of several injuries caused by gunshots.

Adams said that the suspected perpetrator was dead.

The motive remained unclear. Show more

At least five people have died after shots were fired in a high-rise building in the center of Manhattan. A person familiar with the incident told the AP on Monday (local time) that an off-duty police officer was among the fatalities. According to the police, the suspected perpetrator shot himself at the scene.

The incident took place in a high-rise building that houses offices of the investment company Blackstone and the National Football League, among others. Footage on local television showed people being evacuated from the office building with their hands up. The FBI is supporting the operation on site, as Deputy Director Dan Bongino confirmed. No further information on the incident was initially available.

New York Mayor Eric Adams had called on people in the building via social media to stay there until the police had searched everything. He spoke of several people being injured.

I have been on scene at the shooting in Midtown, and we can report the shooter is neutralized.



The NYPD are now searching 345 Park Avenue carefully. If you are in the building, please stay where you are.



People have been shot and injured, and I will soon be going to the… pic.twitter.com/FYcOfuMxg6 — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) July 29, 2025

Some financial employees from a nearby office building, who were getting their dinner at a restaurant on the street corner, reported a loud bang. Afterwards, people suddenly ran away. "It was like a stampede," said Anna Smith. She and others hurriedly returned to the office building, where they waited for around two hours before the authorities gave the all-clear.

Jessica Chen told ABC News that she and dozens of others were watching a presentation on the second floor of the building when she heard "several shots in rapid succession from the second floor". She and others ran into a conference room and barricaded themselves in. "We were really scared," she said.

The city's emergency alert system reported traffic disruptions and public transportation restrictions around the scene. The building on Park Avenue is home to several leading financial companies, the Irish Consulate General and the National Football League.