Who gets the last caper? One such dispute escalated in Sweden. (archive picture) Julia Uehren/Loeffelgenuss.de/dpa-tmn

A Swede argues with another man over the last caper. He can't take a joke - and gets the hunting weapon.

Capers give dishes a spicy, tangy-sour taste. Not everyone likes them - but one man in Sweden apparently liked them so much that he couldn't take a joke when eating them: in a dispute over the last caper at dinner, he shot another man in the foot.

A total of three men - one between 50 and 60 years old, the other two between 20 and 30 - were having dinner in the town of Järlåsa near Uppsala. An argument broke out.

"The older man really wanted the capers and threatened to shoot anyone who ate them," police commander Anders Holm told the Swedish news agency TT. However, one of the younger men took the flower bud despite the threat - whereupon the caper fan fetched his hunting weapon. At least: "He shot him in the foot, so there was no danger to his life," said a police spokesman.

The injured man was taken to hospital and the perpetrator was arrested. The third man at the dinner table was unharmed.