Four unknown women robbed and slightly injured a shopkeeper in Erlinsbach SO on Sunday afternoon. The man had to be taken to hospital after the robbery, as reported by the Solothurn cantonal police on Monday.

A man was slightly injured in a robbery in Erlinsbach SO on Sunday. (archive picture)

According to the police, the attack took place at around 4 p.m. on Aarauerstrasse. According to current information, the four women gained access to the store and physically attacked the owner.

The man sustained minor injuries which required hospitalization. The suspected perpetrators then fled on foot in the direction of the village square with the stolen goods.

The police and public prosecutor's office in the canton of Solothurn immediately began an investigation. The unknown women had already visited the store several times on Saturday, May 23, 2026, the police added.