The Neuchâtel cantonal police have found three dead bodies in an apartment in Corcelles NE. One suspect has been arrested.

Following the discovery of three dead people in Corcelles NE late on Tuesday evening, the police are assuming a triple homicide. According to initial findings, a 52-year-old man stabbed his 47-year-old ex-wife and their two daughters to death.

The daughters were ten and three and a half years old. Their lifeless bodies were the first thing the police saw after gaining access to the apartment, said the head of the Neuchâtel criminal investigation department, Simon Baechler, to the media on Wednesday.

In addition, a man armed with a knife with a 15 cm blade was standing in the entrance area of the apartment. Despite the police's demands, the man did not surrender and attacked a police officer.

The crime is said to have happened in this building. Maps

According to Baechler, the police officer used his weapon to protect himself, fired three times and injured the attacker in the process. The suspect was subsequently arrested.

Ex-wife was lying in the next room

In another room, the police officers found the ex-wife's body covered in blood. First aid measures were administered to both her and the children without success, Baechler continued. The 52-year-old man lived separately from his ex-wife in Le Locle NE. According to the police, they had been separated since mid-June. The family from Algeria had previously lived together in Switzerland for several years.

The police operation came about after a relative from abroad warned the police that she had not heard from the family for a long time.