A prank between friends escalated fatally. Bild: IMAGO/BREUEL-BILD

A harmless joke between friends led to a deadly argument when Matthew Higgins (37) stabbed his friend David Eaton (37) after an eyebrow prank.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A prank between friends escalated fatally when Matthew H. stabbed his friend David E. in the heart with a knife during an argument.

Both were heavily intoxicated.

Matthew was sentenced to life imprisonment for at least 18 years. Show more

A prank between friends ends fatally: Matthew H. (37) stabbed his friend David E. (37) in the heart because his friend shaved off one of his eyebrows while he was sleeping. The crime took place on September 28, 2024 in England.

Matthew H. has now been sentenced to life imprisonment - with a minimum term of 18 years.

According to the British media, the two men were heavily intoxicated when the argument escalated. According to a police report, the victim, a 41-year-old woman and the perpetrator were in the victim's apartment. At around 4 p.m., neighbors heard screams. Shortly afterwards, H. was seen with his hands covered in blood

He asked a neighbor to call an ambulance and confessed to stabbing his friend.

During police questioning, H. behaved aggressively and had to be brought under control by several officers. He also tried to injure a police officer with a headbutt.

H. claimed that his friend had fallen on the knife. But the jury did not believe him.

Family deeply shocked

The victim's family expressed their deep sorrow at the loss. In a statement, they emphasized that they had lost a beloved son, brother, father and nephew.

The weeks since the crime have been emotionally draining. Despite his problems with alcohol, they described David as a kind and helpful soul who had been robbed of the chance to turn his life around.

Higgins' defense attorney explained that the incident took place between two friends with similar lifestyles, and alcohol was at the root of many problems. One life was lost, another destroyed.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.