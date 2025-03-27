Ian C. lived with his wife in Herrsching am Ammersee in Bavaria. He was stabbed to death on his doorstep - by a 22-year-old Serbian man, according to the Munich public prosecutor's office. Bild: IMAGO/Alexander Rochau

In the summer of 2024, Nikola Z. stabbed Rolls-Royce designer Ian C. to death in front of his home in Bavaria, according to the indictment. The alleged perpetrator is caught in France. The public prosecutor's office has now brought charges.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the indictment, 22-year-old Serbian Nikola Z. stabbed 74-year-old Ian C. to death.

A French special unit later arrested the alleged perpetrator near Paris.

The crime took place in the summer of 2024. The Munich II public prosecutor's office has now brought charges against the main suspect. Show more

Ian C., renowned designer of the luxury car brand Roll Royce, notices that something is wrong: His front doorbell rings several times, but the images from the surveillance camera are black. He asks a neighbor to check. She calls back a little later and confirms that someone is at the door.

It later transpires that the surveillance camera cables had been cut.

According to the indictment, the man at the door was the now 22-year-old Serbian Nikola Z, armed with two knives. Without hesitation, he stabs 74-year-old Ian C. and fatally wounds him.

The victim's wife hears the screams and takes refuge on the neighboring property. The suspected perpetrator escapes.

Crime in Bavaria, arrest in Paris

The police later find one of the two murder knives in the forest and a rucksack in the nearby Ammersee with clothes that match a man who had been captured on a surveillance camera shortly beforehand in a supermarket near the crime scene.

A man who knows the person in the pictures from the supermarket helps the police, who are now conducting an international investigation, to identify him. A short time later, French special forces arrest Nikola Z. near Paris.

In an initial interrogation in France, the 22-year-old claimed to have been acting on orders. However, the German investigators doubt this version. Instead, everything points to a failed robbery. So far, there are no indications of a personal connection between the perpetrator and the victim - Ian C. could therefore have been targeted by the perpetrator by chance.

The Munich II public prosecutor's office has now brought charges against the alleged perpetrator. He has not commented on the crime in Germany.

