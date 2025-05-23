  1. Residential Customers
Theft in Lenzburg AG goes wrong Man steals police bike - at the worst possible time

SDA

23.5.2025 - 08:42

The Aargau cantonal police stopped a man who had stolen their bike during an exercise. (symbolic image)
Keystone

A man in Lenzburg AG discovered that his stolen property was part of a police exercise when he was immediately stopped by the police.

Keystone-SDA

23.05.2025, 08:42

23.05.2025, 09:05

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A thief stole a bicycle in Lenzburg AG.
  • Unfortunately, it was a police bike.
  • The officers caught the 47-year-old in the act.
Show more

It was the wrong time for the theft: while the service dog group of the Aargau cantonal police was practising in Lenzburg how to chase a person fleeing on a bicycle, a man stole their bike.

The exercise took place on Thursday afternoon in a wooded area, as reported by the Aargau cantonal police on Friday. The aim was for the dogs to pick up the trail of a person riding away on a bicycle. For this purpose, a bicycle was briefly deposited at the side of the road.

As the exercise participants were on their way back, a man rode towards them - he was sitting on their exercise bike. The police stopped the 47-year-old Portuguese man and checked him.

During the subsequent questioning, there were indications that the man was under the influence of narcotics. The police ordered a blood and urine test. They reported the thief to the public prosecutor's office and let him go. According to the police, the man then made his way home on foot.

