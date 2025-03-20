A death almost occurred on a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul. Soeren Stache/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

A ground staff member involuntarily flew in the cargo hold of a Turkish Airlines plane. The man suffered severe frostbite.

A work accident in Istanbul almost ended fatally. At the airport, a ground employee accidentally became trapped in the cargo hold of a Turkish Airlines Airbus A321. The low temperatures in the cargo hold led to severe frostbite, as reported by the portal "T24".

The incident occurred in December last year. The employee was still loading luggage when the cargo door was already closed. Despite desperate attempts to draw attention to himself, he was not heard. His cell phone was in the lounge and his colleagues did not notice it was missing at first.

It was only when the flight was already in the air that his colleagues began to worry and checked the security cameras. They noticed that the employee had not left the cargo hold. Air traffic control informed the pilot that there might be a person in the cargo hold. The plane then turned around over the Aegean and landed in Izmir.

Temperatures of minus 25 degrees

Although the air pressure in the cargo hold of a passenger plane is the same as in the cabin, the temperatures are significantly lower. The employee barely survived the 60-minute flight, with temperatures reportedly reaching minus 25 degrees.

He tried to keep warm with clothes from his suitcases and only narrowly escaped losing his legs to frostbite. After 3.5 hours of medical treatment, the function of his legs returned.

"I could do nothing but cry inside. Now I'm receiving psychological support, I'm unemployed and I go from hospital to hospital," the man told T24. He is still being treated for the effects of the cold, including a narrowing of the blood vessels in his brain. After the incident, he filed a lawsuit accusing his colleagues of negligence.

