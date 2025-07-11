A Slovakian citizen made a daring escape attempt across the Rhine on Tuesday, only to be caught in the end.
He initially attempted to travel from Austria to Switzerland via the regular route and was checked by customs. The officers discovered that an arrest warrant had been issued for the man, as the Vorarlberg police department reported in a press release. The man is therefore being investigated on suspicion of burglary.
Escaped through a window
However, while customs were carrying out "clarifications" at the police station, the man escaped through a window. Without further ado, he swam across the Rhine and re-entered Austrian territory.
However, Swiss customs officers were already waiting there and detained the Slovakian until the Vorarlberg police arrived. The colleagues finally took the man into custody for unlawfully crossing the border.
The Winterthur public prosecutor's office has since submitted a request for international mutual legal assistance and requested that the man be questioned in connection with a burglary in January 2023.
Following the conclusion of the investigation, the Slovakian was released and reported to both the Austrian and Swiss authorities.