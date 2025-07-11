The man had initially eluded Swiss officials - but they followed him to Austria. KEYSTONE/Christian Beutler

A man swam across the cold Rhine towards Austria to escape Swiss customs. Once there, however, he was already expected.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you On the run from Swiss customs, a man swam across the Rhine to get back to Austrian territory.

The officers who rushed over to Vorarlberg detained the Slovakian citizen until their Austrian colleagues arrived.

The man's whereabouts were under investigation in Switzerland due to a burglary investigation. Show more

A Slovakian citizen made a daring escape attempt across the Rhine on Tuesday, only to be caught in the end.

He initially attempted to travel from Austria to Switzerland via the regular route and was checked by customs. The officers discovered that an arrest warrant had been issued for the man, as the Vorarlberg police department reported in a press release. The man is therefore being investigated on suspicion of burglary.

Escaped through a window

However, while customs were carrying out "clarifications" at the police station, the man escaped through a window. Without further ado, he swam across the Rhine and re-entered Austrian territory.

However, Swiss customs officers were already waiting there and detained the Slovakian until the Vorarlberg police arrived. The colleagues finally took the man into custody for unlawfully crossing the border.

The Winterthur public prosecutor's office has since submitted a request for international mutual legal assistance and requested that the man be questioned in connection with a burglary in January 2023.

Following the conclusion of the investigation, the Slovakian was released and reported to both the Austrian and Swiss authorities.