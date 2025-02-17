The perpetrator was shot by the police and died of his injuries in hospital. (symbolic image) dpa

A man attacks his partner and their child. He then shoots them with a shotgun. A brave neighbor rushes to help - and is able to bring the child to safety with a ladder through the window.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Eichstetten (Germany), police officers shot and killed a 48-year-old man who was threatening his partner and their child.

He shot at a door with a shotgun.

The child was able to escape through a window, while the man was later apprehended by police on the street.

The perpetrator was already known for drug, assault and weapons offenses. Show more

Police officers fired fatal shots at a man who had beaten his partner and their child and threatened them with a weapon. The 47-year-old woman had made the emergency call herself and then barricaded herself in a room of the apartment in Eichstetten am Kaiserstuhl near Freiburg with the ten-year-old child, according to the police.

Her 48-year-old partner is said to have continued to riot and tried to kick in the door. According to initial findings, he then shot at the locked door with a shotgun, but did not hit anyone in the room, they said. A neighbor who had become aware of what had happened due to the noise then leaned a ladder against the window of the room on the second floor so that the child could escape.

The man finally left the apartment with the gun and was confronted in the street by police officers who had rushed to the scene. According to the police, he did not put down his shotgun despite being asked to do so several times, instead threatening the officers with it. They then fired shots, whereupon the man was taken to hospital and died there after emergency surgery. The child reportedly suffered blast trauma from the gunshot and, like his mother, received psychological support.

Perpetrator had already attracted attention before

It initially remained unclear why the man attacked the two men. He had previously been found guilty of narcotics and assault offenses as well as violating the Weapons Act. He was also banned from owning weapons. In addition to the shotgun, a pistol was also seized from him.