Mickey Barreto lived rent-free in a room at the "New Yorker Hotel" for over five years. Archivbild: Keystone

In 2018, the man said he paid for one night in the frequently photographed "New Yorker Hotel". He then took up residence there for years. The fact that he even claimed to be the owner of the hotel was his undoing.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man lived rent-free in the "New Yorker Hotel" in Manhattan for years.

Mickey Barreto checked into the hotel in 2018 for an overnight stay for around 200 US dollars (around 155 francs).

Due to a questionable housing law, he never paid rent - he even posed as the owner of the hotel.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office sentenced him to six months in prison. He also received a five-year suspended sentence. Show more

A man who lived rent-free in a famous hotel in New York for years has pleaded guilty to fraud in a legal dispute. The man admitted on Wednesday (local time) that he had falsified documents in order to become the owner of the "New Yorker Hotel". Police arrested Mickey Barreto in February 2024 and charged him with filing fraudulent proof of ownership after he tried to impersonate the hotel's owner, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

According to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, he received a six-month prison sentence as part of the guilty plea, which he has already served. He also received a five-year suspended sentence.

Barreto had previously lived in the hotel in the borough of Manhattan for years without paying for overnight stays due to a questionable tenancy law. According to the defendant himself, he and his friend had paid the sum of 200 dollars in 2018 to rent one of the more than 1,000 rooms in the art deco hotel. He later applied for a rental contract, arguing that the one night he had spent in the hotel already entitled him to protection under a city law. This relates to residents of single rooms in buildings constructed before 1969.

When the hotel rejected the application, Barreto went to court. However, after the "New Yorker Hotel" did not send a lawyer to a hearing, the man was declared the owner of the hotel room.

Public prosecutor: Man transferred the entire hotel to himself

According to the public prosecutor's office, the man then went one step further: he uploaded a forged deed to a New York City website with which he transferred ownership of the entire hotel building to himself. Barreto had tried to collect rent and had instructed the hotel's bank to transfer corresponding bank accounts to him.

In 2024, Barreto was ultimately forced to leave the hotel property and charged with fraud. He was later ordered to undergo psychiatric treatment.

The hotel is currently owned by the organization Holy Spirit Association for the Unification of World Christianity, which was founded in South Korea by Sun Myung Moon and is also known as the Moon Sect. The organization did not initially respond to a request for comment.