The incident took place on board a Norwegian plane. Archivbild: Keystone

A passenger sneaked on board a plane in Tromsø - without a ticket, without ID and without attracting attention. The security concept is now being reviewed.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man managed to board a plane to Oslo at Tromsø Airport without ID or a ticket by joining another passenger unnoticed.

The security breach only came to light when the police were called on board because of another incident.

The airport and airline announced a review of their security protocols. Show more

In Norway, a man managed to get through all the checks and board an airplane without ID or a ticket. To do so, he followed the passenger in front of him as he went through security, explained Ivar Helsing Schrøen, head of Tromsø Airport, to Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

The man was able to board the plane to Oslo unnoticed. Curious: The incident only came to light because the police had to be called out due to another problematic passenger on board the plane.

Helsing Schrøen announced to "NRK" that the airport will now review its security protocols to ensure that such an incident does not happen again: "We will review the internal routines both for us and for those who handle boarding." The flight in question was operated by the airline Norwegian.

Airline announces investigation

When asked by "NRK", Norwegian explained that such incidents are very rare. The company will now review its routines in cooperation with the airport.

"There are several checkpoints at an airport that are designed to prevent such incidents, for example at the security checkpoint and at the gate before boarding. We take this very seriously and will review the procedures together with the airport," a spokeswoman for the airline was quoted as saying. The incident is being investigated.

Although such incidents are rare, this is not the first time something like this has happened at Tromsø Airport. In 2023, a similar incident occurred at the then temporary international airport, reports the airport boss. "On that occasion, however, the person in question was stopped on board the aircraft and expelled from the plane and the airport fairly quickly," says Helsing Schrøen.

Video on the topic