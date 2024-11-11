A passenger on a Korean Air flight from Bangkok to Seoul tries to open the emergency exit door. However, the crew is able to overpower the man.

Stéphanie Süess

Scary moment: A passenger on a flight from Bangkok to Seoul tried to open the emergency exit door during the flight.

According to the Daily Mail, there were 238 passengers on board the plane. The scene took place on November 7 on board Korean Air flight KE658.

The man initially sat in a flight attendant's seat without permission. When a crew member asked him to leave the seat, the man became aggressive.

The crew members pointed out to the man that he was violating the South Korean Aviation Security Act. Nevertheless, he threatened the flight attendant and turned towards the emergency exit.

A video on X shows how the man then tried to open the emergency exit door - during the flight. Several crew members immediately tried to overpower the man, which they succeeded in doing. After landing, the aircraft crew handed the man over to the local police.

