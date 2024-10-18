Hoover survived the incident and now lives with his sister. Facebook / Ladonna Hover

The organs of a brain-dead American are to be removed. But suddenly the man wakes up. A comprehensive investigation now follows.

A shocking incident in a hospital in the US state of Kentucky is making headlines: Thomas T.J. Hoover, who was declared brain dead after an overdose, woke up during a planned organ removal.

According to eyewitness Natasha Miller, Hoover showed clear signs of life, including movement and tears. "He was visibly crying," she reported. Nevertheless, a coordinator is said to have urged doctors to continue the procedure. Two doctors involved refused and left the operating room.

Hoover's sister, Donna Rhorer, said that her brother opened his eyes during transportation to the operating room, which the doctors dismissed as a reflex. "It was like he was trying to tell us, 'I'm still here,'" she told theNew York Post. Despite the warning signs, the operation was prepared until the signs of life could no longer be ignored.

Comprehensive investigation

The allegations against the hospital have triggered an extensive investigation. Both the Kentucky Attorney General and the Health Resources and Services Administration are investigating the incident. However, the coordinator of the Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA) involved denied having given instructions for the procedure.

Hoover survived the incident and now lives with his sister. He has largely recovered, but continues to suffer from memory, speech and walking problems. The case has raised many questions about safety and ethics in transplant medicine.