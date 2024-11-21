Dubai chocolate owes its rise to Instagram and Tiktok. Archivbild: Sascha Thelen/dpa/dpa-tmn

A man is alleged to have illegally brought 243 boxes of the trendy Dubai chocolate from Switzerland to Germany. He is facing criminal proceedings for tax evasion.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated for tax evasion.

At the beginning of November, a 31-year-old man attempted to import around 45 kilograms of Dubai chocolate from Switzerland to Germany without clearing customs and paying import duties.

According to customs, officers from the main customs office in Lörrach stopped a Swiss delivery van at a checkpoint near the German-Swiss border. The driver of the vehicle had told the officers that he was on his way to Dortmund to deliver the loaded goods there.

A total of 243 boxes containing around 45 kilograms of so-called Dubai chocolate were then counted on the loading area. This is chocolate filled with pistachio cream and fried dough threads, which attracted a great deal of attention in a very short space of time, particularly on social media.

However, the driver was unable to provide proof of customs clearance, which is why the customs officers initiated criminal proceedings on suspicion of tax evasion and levied import duties of almost 920 euros. After the man had paid the taxes, he was able to continue his journey with the much sought-after goods.

