The teenager who critically injured a Jewish man in Zurich is appealing the ruling of the Dielsdorf Juvenile Court, which sentenced him to one year in prison for multiple counts of attempted murder.

On March 2, 2024, a 15-year-old at the time attempted to kill Jews in Zurich. He is now appealing his conviction. (File photo)

There were no further appeals, the court announced on Thursday. The sentence is the maximum penalty for juveniles under the age of 16. The case will now be heard by the higher court.

The then 15-year-old Swiss boy of Tunisian descent attacked an Orthodox Jew with a knife on a public street in the city of Zurich on March 2, 2024, inflicting life-threatening injuries. Prior to that, he had attempted to break into a synagogue with the intent to kill Jews. The teenager is said to have been radicalized online and to have declared his allegiance to the “Islamic State.”