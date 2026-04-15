A deceased man in Germany wins over 700,00 euros in the lottery. Bild: Thomas Banneyer/dpa (Symbolbild)

A man from Germany has won over 645,000 francs in the lottery. The money will now go to his family, as the winner was deceased at the time of the draw.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man from Germany has won over 645,000 francs in the lottery after his death.

The winner had taken out a subscription that continued even after his death.

Now the entire prize money will go to his widow. Show more

A man from the Westerwald district in Germany has won over 700,000 euros (approx. 645,000 francs) in the lottery. However, the winner was already dead at the time of the draw.

As "Bild" reports, the win was only possible because the man had taken out a Lotto subscription and the numbers were drawn during this period.

A Lotto24 spokeswoman commented: "The surviving relatives had already submitted the death certificate and the account was frozen. But the numbers that had already been drawn continued to be played because the subscription had been paid for. It ran for another two weeks. So it was possible for the man to achieve this profit shortly after his death."

"Last gift"

The lottery finally confirmed the prize to the bereaved. According to the company, the sum to be paid out will pass to the estate and thus to the heirs. This was verified and the entire sum was paid out to the widow.

According to the spokeswoman, despite their great sadness, the bereaved saw the prize as "a final gift": "At this moment, when you don't know what will happen next, the prize comes as a sign from above. That's how the bereaved saw it".