The former managing director is said to have embezzled money with a very simple trick. (theme picture) Image: Keystone/Michael Buholzer

A former managing director of the Rhine Falls Visitor Center in Dachsen ZH is alleged to have embezzled money for years, more than CHF 400,000 in total. Today, Tuesday, he will stand trial in Andelfingen.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A former managing director of the Rhine Falls Visitor Center in Dachsen ZH is alleged to have embezzled money for years

In total, more than 400,000 francs are allegedly involved.

Today, Tuesday, the accused must answer to the court in Andelfingen. Show more

The trick that the former managing director used to divert his employer's money into his own pocket was very simple: he instructed two employees to fictitiously cancel tickets sold for a chargeable Rhine Falls adventure trail, according to the indictment. This was mainly done on days with large numbers of visitors.

The employees had to take the equivalent value of the canceled tickets in cash from the cash register and hand it over to the boss in an envelope. He would use the money "for marketing and other company matters", he told the employees, explaining the unusual procedure. He accepts responsibility for this. From 2017 to 2021, over 400,000 francs are said to have been collected in this way.

The accused has confessed

The public prosecutor's office accuses the accused of embezzlement and incitement to forgery. The trial against him at Andelfingen District Court is being held in summary proceedings. This means that he has confessed and is prepared to accept the prosecution's proposed sentence.

This includes a two-year suspended prison sentence and a fine of CHF 4,000. In addition, the former managing director has concluded an agreement with his former employer, the SV Group, in which he recognizes their claim in the amount of CHF 500,000.

However, an employee who is said to have been involved in the embezzlement for around six months has not confessed. The Andelfingen district court is also hearing her case today, Tuesday. The public prosecutor is demanding a conditional fine of 50 daily rates of CHF 100 each.

A second employee, who handed over the money to his boss over a longer period of time, already accepted a penalty order last year and does not have to appear in court today.