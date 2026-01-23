According to a study, since the introduction of EU tariffs on electric cars from China, Western manufacturers have been increasing production of their electric cars in Europe again. Other targets were not met.

In the fall of 2024, the EU imposed tariffs on electric cars from China. A study now shows that Western manufacturers, in particular, have been shifting production to Europe ever since. (File photo)

According to the report, the share of "Made in China" battery-electric vehicles sold in Europe by Western automakers fell from 38 to 23 percent of total electric vehicle sales between 2024 and the first quarter of this year.

This is according to a study by the European transportation association T&E. The figures are based on production and sales data from the provider Globaldata. The Western brands examined are BMW, Dacia, Volvo, Smart, and Tesla.

Tesla's share drops by four percentage points

For example, the share of Tesla vehicles produced in China in the overall electric vehicle market in Europe fell from 23 to 19 percent during the period in question.

By contrast, the tariffs have done little to curb imports of electric cars from Chinese manufacturers. In particular, automakers BYD and Geely have reportedly been able to significantly increase their imports to Europe since 2024, despite the introduction of the tariffs. According to the association’s study, this is primarily due to these companies’ high levels of overproduction in China.

The exception is SAIC, whose sales figures in Europe have fallen sharply since 2024. According to T&E, this is because SAIC’s electric cars are subject to tariffs that are nearly twice as high as those on vehicles from BYD or Geely.

Different Tariffs for Manufacturers

This, in turn, stems from the fact that the EU concluded in an investigation that SAIC benefits from government subsidies along the value chain to a greater extent than its competitors.

Nevertheless, according to the association, Chinese manufacturers have also shifted a larger portion of their electric vehicle production to Europe. Since the EU’s 2023 investigation into subsidies, ten planned production facilities on the continent have come to light, T&E reported. In addition, Chinese manufacturers are increasingly focusing on plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) for exports from China. “Chinese brands now hold a 13 percent share of the EU PHEV market, up from 3 percent in 2024,” the report stated.