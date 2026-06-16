According to a new study, coral reefs are more resilient than previously thought. (File photo) Keystone

Coral reefs thrive in the crystal-clear waters off the coast of Kenya. They offer a rare glimmer of hope in the fight to protect the oceans in the face of rising temperatures.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Researchers identified approximately 166,000 square kilometers of climate-resilient coral reefs worldwide—about one-third of all known reefs.

The findings challenge previous predictions that most coral reefs could die off if global warming continues.

Experts nevertheless emphasize that protective measures against overfishing, pollution, and other pressures remain urgently needed. Show more

A new study presented Tuesday at the “Our Oceans” conference in the coastal city of Mombasa in eastern Kenya shows that 166,000 square kilometers of coral reefs worldwide—about one-third of the total area—are “climate-resilient.”

The research, conducted by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) and Australia’s Macquarie University, challenges the conclusions of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). The study is currently undergoing peer review and is funded by a program of the philanthropic foundation of the U.S. financial group Bloomberg.

The IPCC, the global authority on climate change, had stated that 70 to 90 percent of coral reefs could die if global temperatures rise by 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, and 99 percent at 2 degrees Celsius.

“Our models predict a far more promising future for coral reefs. We estimate that many climate-resilient reefs exist worldwide and will continue to thrive,” said Stacy Jupiter, executive director of marine conservation at WCS.

Patrols in the waters

However, measures are still needed to help these reefs recover from the increasingly frequent bleaching events. Further south, on the Kenyan paradise island of Wasini-Mkwiro, the villagers led by example.

The catches brought in by the fishermen were weighed, measured, and recorded there by data collectors. Members of this “beach management unit” also patrolled the waters, ensuring that no one was overfishing or using destructive gear. Others planted seaweed and mangroves and collected trash.

“We want to preserve this ecosystem as best we can because we know its benefits,” said Edward Karanja, a ranger with the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) for the neighboring Kisite Marine Park. He emphasized the importance of tourism and fishing for the region.

Many reefs withstand heat

Bleaching occurs when the water temperature rises by one or two degrees. This stresses the coral’s animal tissue and causes it to expel the algae that supply it with nutrients through photosynthesis.

However, the new study showed that many reefs are resilient. Either because they are located in cooler areas, have evolved to withstand the heat, or because they recover faster than most others.

“The way corals respond to heat waves is more complex than previously thought,” Jupiter said.

Kenya has a large area of naturally resilient coral. In Wasini-Mkwiro, divers can discover species such as the rock-like Porites and the antler-shaped Acropora.

These corals support an exceptionally rich ecosystem, including moray eels, angelfish, crabs, turtles, and dolphins.

According to WCS data, the last major bleaching event in 2024 led to a decline in coral cover in the area from 44 to 27 percent. But in less than a year, this rate had risen again to 40 percent.

A landmark study

This new research was based on a groundbreaking 2018 study that surveyed 50 resilient coral reefs worldwide. Thanks to new technology, the map is 10,000 times more detailed than previous versions, revealing three times as many resilient corals as previously thought.

More than half of these reefs are concentrated in Australia, the Bahamas, Cuba, Indonesia, and the Philippines. “These reefs could serve as living seed banks for a more comprehensive restoration of ecosystems,” said Kyle Zawada, lead author of the study and a researcher at Macquarie University.

Action is needed

Action is urgently needed, as massive bleaching events are becoming almost annual. The expected return of the El Niño climate phenomenon this year threatens to be devastating.

Local communities have little room to maneuver in the face of climate change, according to Jesse Kosgei, a researcher at WCS in Mombasa. But “there are urgent and immediate measures we can take right away,” such as preventing destructive fishing or water pollution.

“We have good news regarding the coral reefs, and it is now up to us to ensure the conservation of these resilient habitats,” he said.