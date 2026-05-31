There are many victims in north-eastern Myanmar after an explosion at an ammunition depot. According to local media, at least 50 people died in the incident on Sunday afternoon (local time) in Namhkam in the Shan region. At least 70 others were injured, according to initial information from rescue workers.

Rescuers and residents conduct search operations after the explosion in Kaungtup village in Namhkam Township. Photo: -/Palaung Land/AP/dpa - ATTENTION: For editorial use only and only with full attribution to the above credit

According to local reports, numerous residential buildings in the area were damaged in the explosion. Rescue workers continued to search for people trapped under the rubble. The hospital in the village of Namhkam reported an acute shortage of blood reserves to treat the injured.

The rebel group TNLA confirmed that it was an ammunition depot in their possession. According to them, the affected depot contained commercial explosives intended for use in a quarry operated by the group. The TNLA expressed its condolences to the victims of the explosion and announced a full investigation into the cause of the blast.