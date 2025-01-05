Confused, disoriented: Many dogs and cats have dementia - Gallery Remaining motionless for long periods can be a symptom of dementia, according to veterinarians. Image: dpa The dog owner relies on regular short walks on familiar paths. Image: dpa According to experts, dementia is widespread in older dogs. Image: dpa The demented dog is less agile, hardly active - and still much loved. Image: dpa Confused, disoriented: Many dogs and cats have dementia - Gallery Remaining motionless for long periods can be a symptom of dementia, according to veterinarians. Image: dpa The dog owner relies on regular short walks on familiar paths. Image: dpa According to experts, dementia is widespread in older dogs. Image: dpa The demented dog is less agile, hardly active - and still much loved. Image: dpa

Dogs and cats are getting older and older - thanks to good medical care and support. According to experts, many older animals develop dementia. Can we take countermeasures?

Sometimes the little guy just stops and no longer knows where he is. At 15 years old, Olli the pug is very old, in need of help, often disoriented, sees and hears very little and his hind legs hurt. "Olli has had dementia for a few years now," says owner Ute Hausmann. She has fully adapted to his needs, nurturing, caring for and encouraging the animal, who has lived with her and her husband in the Rheinisch-Bergisch district near Cologne for eleven years. Because: "Olli is dearly loved."

Dementia is common in older dogs and cats

Dementia is common in older dogs and cats, says Holger Volk, a doctor at the University of Veterinary Medicine Hannover Foundation. In dogs aged 12 to 13 years, around one in three animals exhibit the clinical symptoms. At the age of 15 to 16 years, two out of three dogs are already affected by "canine cognitive dysfunction syndrome". And among very old cats around the age of 16, around 50 percent have dementia, known in this case as "feline" syndrome. All in all, a "huge number", emphasizes the expert.

Early intervention is very important. "When pet owners notice abnormalities, it's often almost too late," reports the Head of the Small Animal Clinic. Difficult: the signs vary, dementia develops progressively, is usually accompanied by other illnesses and is not easy to distinguish from "normal" degenerative signs of ageing.

How does dementia develop and how does it manifest itself?

The nerve cells can no longer work properly - caused by changes in brain metabolism or inflammation and protein deposits. The animal becomes slower, some unlearn practiced commands, there is confusion, poor sleep - and also changes in behavior. "Solitary behavior and withdrawal," Volk cites as examples. Joint pain or dental diseases are common.

Prevention can help. This includes a suitable low-sugar diet - with certain fatty acids that are easy for older animals to use as energy sources and prevent inflammatory reactions. If dementia is diagnosed, special food is definitely part of the strategy. Exercise and mental stimulation are also of central importance. "There's not much in the way of medication" - a wakefulness aid for persistently poor sleep or a drug to stimulate circulation. It is important to observe the animal closely for changes.

Close observation can be more difficult with cats

Cats like to go their own way - and are therefore more likely to be overlooked. Signs of dementia could be that the cat seems anxious and shows less activity and interaction, explains the veterinarian. Very common: cats meow conspicuously loudly, almost scream at night - the animal tries to localize itself.

It also happens that the cat can no longer find the litter tray - just as the otherwise house-trained dog no longer indicates when it has to go and instead defecates in the apartment, according to the animal welfare foundation Vier Pfoten. Dementia not only means changes for the affected animals, but also for their families. With patience and the right care, the progression of the incurable disease can be slowed down.

Exercise and regularity for senior pug Olli

She pays attention to exercise and regularity, says Ute Hausmann. Every morning, she massages her pug's aching hind legs. Then he goes out two or three times a day - always the same familiar short distances and very slowly. "That helps him get around." Even the edge of a sidewalk is a challenge. After the short walk, the 74-year-old lifts the nine-kilo pack onto the sofa at home. "Olli used to be very boisterous and lively. Now he's slow, insecure and always wants to be where I am, constantly running after me."

However, he doesn't interact with other four-legged friends: "He doesn't want to know anything about other dogs anymore. He used to be in a good mood and was very interested in the females, but now he doesn't like any contact at all." At night, her pug often wakes up and seems completely lost. "Olli is a cautious, gentle character, not aggressive and fortunately still clean." He manages to make himself noticed - and then off through the living room door into the garden. The former teacher doesn't miss changes, she knows her pug inside out. Converted into human years, Olli is almost 100 years old.

Growing awareness of older animals and the problem of dementia

As many pets are now living to a very old age, Holger Volk has observed that awareness of the issue is also growing. At present, however, it is often the case that local doctors only diagnose and treat concomitant diseases, such as those affecting the heart, kidneys or joints. "The brain has not been the focus so far, but this is becoming more and more common."

The expert knows that it often helps pet owners if they are given clarity and the diagnosis of dementia is confirmed. As with humans, this also applies to dogs and cats: Age is a risk factor, but not a cause of dementia. "We need to work much more preventively. A healthy brain is part of a happy life."