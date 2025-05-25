There has been a serious accident with injuries at a car race in Poland. Symbolbild: dpa

A racing driver loses control of his car. He crashes into the crowd at a show race in Poland. Many people are injured.

DPA dpa

A vehicle has driven into a crowd of spectators during a car race in Poland. According to the fire and rescue services, at least 14 people were injured, four of them seriously. As the TV news channel TVN24 reported, citing the police, a 27-year-old racing driver lost control of his vehicle during a quarter-mile race. The race was part of a motorsport show at the Krosno airfield in the Carpathian Foreland region of south-eastern Poland.

14 osób zostało rannych w dramatycznym wypadku w Krośnie (woj. podkarpackie).https://t.co/64hUmDmQEg — tvn24 (@tvn24) May 25, 2025

The PAP news agency reported a large-scale operation by the fire department and rescue services, and a rescue helicopter was also flown to the scene of the accident. The number of injured was initially given as 12, then increased to 14.

Co najmniej 14 osób zostało poszkodowanych w wypadku podczas wyścigu na 1/4 mili na lotnisku w Krośnie. pic.twitter.com/E82Y7noHWi — Remiza.pl (@remizacompl) May 25, 2025

The rescue portal Remiza.pl gave the number of injured as 15 in the afternoon, four of whom were even critically injured. A video on the Remiza portal shows a car skidding immediately after the start and crashing into the crowd of spectators next to the road.