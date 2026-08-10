At least 13 people were injured in a Russian airstrike on the major city of Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine.

ARCHIVE – Emergency responders are trying to extinguish a fire at a mail sorting center after a Russian glide bomb struck the facility. Photo: Kateryna Klochko/AP/dpa

Military Governor Ivan Fedorov reported on Telegram that residential buildings had been damaged and cars set on fire. He said at least one glide bomb had been dropped on the industrial city. Due to constant attacks, air raid sirens are sounding almost continuously in the city. The front line is just over 20 kilometers from Zaporizhzhia.

Ukraine has been fighting back against the Russian invasion for more than four years.