According to Russian reports, a total of 25 people were injured in Ukrainian drone attacks on two buses.

ARCHIVE – A car drives past a street sign damaged by bullets and shrapnel on the road to the Russian city of Belgorod. Photo: Vadim Ghirda/AP/dpa

Alexander Shuvayev, the acting governor of the Belgorod region in western Russia, reported that a drone struck a public bus in the border town of Schebekino. Nineteen people were injured, six of them seriously.

A second attack has been reported from areas of Ukraine occupied by Russian troops. In the city of Horlivka, not far from Donetsk, a Ukrainian drone injured five people when it struck a bus, according to Horlivka Mayor Ivan Prikhodko.

Ukraine has recently expanded its drone attacks on a massive scale to repel the invasion launched by Russia in 2022. The goal is to cut off Russian troops on the front lines from their supplies. However, civilian targets are also repeatedly being hit. This violates the laws of war.

It is difficult to distinguish between civilian and military targets because the Russian military sometimes disguises its own vehicles as civilian vehicles—which is also a violation of the laws of war.