Whether you're a new or experienced driver - there are many pitfalls lurking when it comes to car insurance. Those who blindly accept rates forgo discounts and end up paying more in the event of a claim.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you There are big differences between insurers; a comparison often saves several hundred francs.

Moneyland recommends considering mileage-based rates for infrequent drivers, as these can be cheaper.

Long contracts bind you; one-year policies offer flexibility and allow you to switch after buying a car or when better offers become available. Show more

You take out insurance with the dealer

When buying a new car, dealers often offer the right insurance at the same time. However, according to the VZ, you should choose the insurer yourself and not blindly trust the dealer's offer. These packages are often more expensive because dealers receive commissions.

Instead, get several quotes and use comparison portals. When changing vehicles, you can cancel the old contract at any time and the previous insurer must refund the premiums you have already paid on a pro rata basis

You are not comparing premiums

The differences in premiums between providers are enormous. An example from VZ shows that a young driver was able to save over CHF 400 per year by switching to a cheaper provider. Nevertheless, many people stay with their current insurer, partly out of convenience.

Check the offers every year: Your age, place of residence, vehicle type and claims history all affect your premium. A comparison is particularly worthwhile after an accident or a change of vehicle - a cheaper rate is often available.

You waive accident cover

If you cause an accident, your bonus level is upgraded and you pay higher premiums for years. However, bonus protection can often be worthwhile: It prevents you from losing class after a claim and your premium from rising.

Many insurers also offer a gross negligence waiver; this protects the claim even in the event of negligent accidents and costs around CHF 50 to 100 per year.

Without these protection modules, a single minor accident or a mistake while driving can cost you dearly. Therefore, check whether your policy includes bonus and gross negligence cover and compare the additional costs with the potential benefits

You underestimate the current value of your new car

In the event of theft or total loss, you will only be reimbursed for the current value of the car with a normal comprehensive insurance policy - this drops rapidly for new cars. This is why additional current value insurance can often be worthwhile: it ensures that you receive up to 100 percent of the purchase price in the first year. In the first few years after purchase, this can amount to several thousand francs.

Check whether your policy includes such additional cover. Banks often require a policy with current value insurance, especially for leased vehicles. Without this cover, there is a risk that you will be sitting on a mountain of debt after a total loss.

You switch to partial casco too early

Many drivers cancel the more expensive fully comprehensive insurance after seven years because they believe the value of the car is too low: Repair costs remain high for expensive vehicles, and a comprehensive claim can break the budget.

If you drive a lot or frequently park your car in unsafe parking lots, you will benefit from fully comprehensive cover for longer, while partial cover is sufficient for old, inexpensive cars.

Therefore, assess the current value, your budget and your usage profile: for older small cars or rarely used vehicles, it may make sense to switch to partially comprehensive cover; for high-priced cars, fully comprehensive cover often pays off for longer. Have the current value estimated by the dealer or via valuation portals

You assume that you have parking damage insurance

Many policyholders assume that parking damage is automatically included in fully comprehensive insurance. However, this is often wrong: parking damage is only covered if you take out additional parking damage insurance. This covers damage caused to your parked car by strangers.

Without parking damage cover, you will be stuck with the repair costs. Check whether your vehicle is parked in public places or is maneuvered in confined spaces and decide whether it is worth taking out additional cover.

You underestimate the risk of collision

Many people believe that partial casco covers everything. But only fully comprehensive insurance pays for damage to your own car if you cause an accident yourself. Partially comprehensive insurance covers natural events and theft, but not necessarily collisions.

If you do not have a sufficient financial buffer, fully comprehensive insurance is essential. Discuss with the insurer at what point it makes financial sense to switch to partially comprehensive cover.

You are committing yourself for several years

Multi-year policies are convenient, but inflexible. Experts advise taking out car insurance for a maximum of one year so that you can react quickly when premiums fall or insurance changes.

Short terms help you to renegotiate the conditions every year. They prevent you from being tied to an expensive contract when the market becomes cheaper.

