The increase in VAT proposed by the Federal Council to finance armaments spending has been rather poorly received in the consultation process. Almost all parties criticized the proposal, as the consultation which ended on Saturday shows.

Martin Pfister (here at the presentation of the army message in March) is likely to find it difficult to obtain more money for armaments by increasing VAT. (archive picture)

Only the Center Party is unreservedly behind the Federal Council's plans to increase VAT by 0.8 percentage points for a limited period of ten years to finance armaments spending.

The FDP says yes to a fund to finance the army's armaments expenditure. However, the FDP rejects "in no uncertain terms" the idea of financing this fund by increasing VAT.

The SVP is against the VAT increase and wants to reallocate funds instead, the GLP wants to make less money available and the Greens do not want any increase in the army budget at all. The SP is also against the VAT increase and is calling for other options.