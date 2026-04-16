Apartment buildings with balconies in the city, taken on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 behind Limmatplatz in Zurich. (KEYSTONE/Ennio Leanza) KEYSTONE

The reference interest rate has been back at its lowest level of 1.25 percent since last fall. Nevertheless, according to a study by ZKB, many tenants have not yet taken advantage of their opportunity for lower rents.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Despite a reference interest rate of 1.25%, many tenants in Switzerland have not claimed a reduction in their rent. According to the ZKB, almost half are entitled to do so, but only around 12% have taken action.

Rents in existing properties have recently fallen slightly by 0.2 %, but the potential for further reductions remains largely untapped. Many tenants are unsure, shy away from the effort or do not know their rights.

Some active tenants have combined several reductions and benefited more. The ZKB expects that this approach could be copied in future. Show more

The reference interest rate has been back at its lowest level of 1.25 percent since last fall. Nevertheless, according to a study by ZKB, many tenants have not yet taken advantage of their opportunity for lower rents.

The latest data on existing rents shows a slight easing with a decline of 0.2 percent compared to the previous quarter, the bank's experts wrote in the latest Real Estate Barometer on Thursday. However, most tenants have not yet taken action to demand a rent reduction from their landlords.

Almost half of Swiss tenants could benefit from the last reduction in the reference interest rate, but only 12 percent of tenants have demanded the second reduction, the ZKB estimates.

ZKB: Many tenants are unsure

The bank sees possible reasons for this in the uncertainty of many tenants - they may even fear a rent increase due to inflation and general cost increases. Others probably shy away from the expense or simply do not know whether they are entitled to do so.

Half of those who recently demanded a reduction would have claimed the second reduction straight away and thus used the opportunity for a "one-off, larger-scale move", the report continues. The ZKB suspects that this example could perhaps find imitators in the coming months.