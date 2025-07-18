Ahsan Ali Syed faces up to 7 years in prison. Wikipedia

The alleged billionaire Ahsan Ali Syed is said to have defrauded entrepreneurs worldwide of 26 million francs. The hearing at Zurich District Court is a test of patience - and leaves many questions unanswered.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The defendant Ahsan Ali Syed is alleged to have defrauded 16 companies worldwide of around CHF 26 million between 2008 and 2011 by making fictitious promises of credit.

The proceedings at Zurich District Court are proving to be lengthy, as Syed's answers are verbose and communication is further slowed down by interpreters.

The public prosecutor is demanding seven years in prison and deportation, while the defense is pleading for acquittal; the verdict is expected next week. Show more

The trial at Zurich District Court in the alleged million-euro fraud case should actually have been a short affair. But the court proceedings are turning into a marathon of figures, sums of money, names, documents and an accused whose court hearing lasts ten hours.

The case is actually hanging by a thread. The defense pleads statement against statement and demands that the accused be acquitted. The public prosecutor is convinced that Ahsan Ali Syed is guilty and should be sent to prison for 7 years.

blue News is present at the two-day trial. A verdict is not expected until next week.

Syed allegedly swindled 26 million francs

But right from the start: Ahsan Ali Syed, an alleged billionaire, is said to have lured distressed businessmen with cheap large loans. From 2008 to 2011, Syed is said to have obtained a total of around 26 million francs - through advance payments for loans that were never paid out. Most of the money is said to have ended up in accounts at Credit Suisse in Zurich.

A total of 16 aggrieved companies are suing Syed. These are spread all over the world. However, the companies mainly operated in Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East and the USA. To this day, the injured parties claim that they have never seen the money to which they were entitled. Nevertheless, they have paid the interest.

A hearing without end

Syed is heard in court for 10 hours. The problem: every sentence has to be translated by an interpreter in court, as do the questions put to the accused by the judge, the public prosecutor and the defense. This drags out the hearing. And Syed doesn't exactly make it easy for those present with his answers either. He sometimes answers simple yes-no questions with a monologue lasting up to 15 minutes.

He repeatedly bases his answers on documents, e-mails, quotes from business partners and figures. The court rarely receives his own answer in his own words.

What complicates the proceedings: from 2011 to 2019, the Bahraini authorities contested proceedings against Syed. The defendant says: "I'd be happy to read you the Bahrain verdict." The judge stops him and says: "It's the defense's job to present a plea, you should just answer my questions."

Ahsan Ali Syed is alleged to have defrauded 26 million francs. Instagram

The hearing continues. The judge wants to know Syed's opinion on every aggrieved party. He always takes files and documents that are in front of his defense lawyer. The air is getting thick in the courtroom. The interpreter asks for a break. The room breathes a sigh of relief, as if the members of the media and the public prosecutor's office had also been waiting for a break.

Shortly before 8 p.m., it gets loud again in the courtroom. The judges are tired and now want a simple answer from the defendant. He reaches for the documents again. The judge interrupts him. "Answer my question. We have the documents too. I want to hear your opinion."

The accused had systematically spread fog

At 8.07 pm, the court ends the hearing. On Thursday, the defense and the prosecution are to hear the accused.

To the horror of those present, the defense hearing lasts from 8:15 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. - almost three hours. Then the judge wants to get the prosecution's plea through before midday. The case is clear, said the public prosecutor in his closing statement on Thursday. The accused Syed had systematically spread fog with his contradictory statements - both in the interrogation and in the ten-day hearing before the trial. The public prosecutor is now demanding a seven-year prison sentence and a five-year expulsion from the country.

At the center of the case are several entrepreneurs who Syed is said to have robbed of their entire assets. The public prosecutor vividly described the depth of the victims' suffering: one of the managing directors cried during interrogation. Another victim lost his job, had to sell his house - and even sees the death of his brother in connection with the fraud.

"I am not guilty"

The defense pleads not guilty and contradicts any accusation by the public prosecutor's office. Then comes the defendant's closing statement.

He says: "First of all, I want to thank the court for hearing me for two days. I want to apologize for the repetitions and long statements. I am not guilty, I have done nothing wrong."

The outcome of the case will be revealed next week. The Zurich District Court is due to hand down its verdict on Wednesday. The defendant faces up to 7 years in prison.