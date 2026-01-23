Turkey marked the tenth anniversary of the attempted coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government with numerous commemorative events. In Istanbul, thousands took part in a march across the first bridge over the Bosphorus Strait, according to the Office of the President.

ARCHIVE – July 15, 2018, Turkey, Ankara: People wave Turkish flags at a memorial event marking the second anniversary of the coup attempt on the July 15 Martyrs’ Bridge—formerly known as the First Bridge—where numerous civilians died on the night of the coup. Photo: Emrah Gurel/AP/dpa

On July 15, 2016, coup plotters and security forces loyal to the government engaged in heavy fighting on the bridge. It was subsequently renamed the “Bridge of the Martyrs of July 15.”

On this day in 2016, parts of the Turkish military staged a coup against Erdogan’s government. Fighting also broke out in the capital, Ankara, and the parliament building came under fire. The coup plotters also fired on civilians with tanks and fighter jets after those civilians had rallied against them following a call from Erdogan. He himself narrowly escaped an assassination attempt.

Layoffs by Emergency Decree

That night, more than 250 people were killed and more than 2,000 were injured. The uprising was eventually crushed.

Erdogan blamed the religious community led by preacher Fethullah Gülen for the coup—but to this day, there has been no independent investigation into the events.

During the state of emergency that was subsequently declared, tens of thousands of people were arrested and numerous media outlets and publishing houses were shut down. More than 100,000 government employees, including academics, judges, and police officers, were dismissed by decree. Those who were dismissed are still trying to fight for their reinstatement in court. The Kesk union announced protests for Friday.