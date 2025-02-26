The Panama Canal is an artificial, 80-kilometer-long waterway. (archive picture) Keystone

Significantly more saltwater fish than before can be found in the Panama Canal since its expansion in 2016. As a result, the fish population in the freshwater lake Gatún, which is part of the canal, has changed noticeably, as researchers have discovered in a study.

In particular, the number of large predatory fish such as the Atlantic tarpon has increased, the researchers reported.

For the study, researchers from the Leibniz-Institute of Freshwater Ecology and Inland Fisheries (IGB), Freie Universität Berlin, the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute in Panama and Harvard University in the US compared the composition of the fish communities in the lake before (2013-2016) and after the canal expansion (2019-2023). To do this, they used a long-term series of scientific catch data on the number, biomass and spatial distribution of species.

"Before the canal expansion, marine fish made up only 26 percent of the total mass of fish; now they make up 76 percent," the IGB reported. Of the marine species in the lake, 18 came from the Atlantic north of the canal and 5 from the Pacific. The proportion of freshwater fish species has decreased significantly.

The Panama Canal is an artificial, 80-kilometer-long waterway that cuts through the isthmus of Panama in Central America and connects the Atlantic with the Pacific. Ships are thus spared the long, dangerous journey around the southern tip of South America. Lake Gatún is a huge artificial reservoir that was created during the construction of the canal. It is now very rich in fish, with many species having been introduced from other regions of the world.

Local fishing affected

According to the IGB, extensive structural changes were made to the lock system when the Panama Canal was expanded in 2016. The new locks for the passage of ships are larger than the old ones. Every time a ship passes through, more fresh water flows into the sea and more salt water flows into the canal than before - and therefore potentially more fish each time.

The food web in Lake Gatún will be changed enormously by the new marine fish species, explained Jonathan Jeschke, co-author of the study and scientist at IGB and FU Berlin. This will have a major impact on local fisheries.

According to the researchers, the conversion also increases the risk that some species will pass through the channel completely and colonize the opposite ocean. As most of the marine fish affected are predators and eat other fish, their colonization could lead to changes in the ecosystem, as first author Gustavo A. Castellanos-Galindo explained.