Marius Borg Høiby burst into tears in court on Friday. dpa (Archivbild)

The trial against Marius Borg Høiby is drawing to a close. In his last statement before the pleadings, Mette-Marit's son bursts into tears: The trial had completely isolated him.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Marius Borg Høiby, son of the Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has spoken about the effects of the case on his private life in his last statement before the pleas in the trial.

Høiby said tearfully that he had been completely isolated from his friends and had become the object of hatred for the whole country.

He also criticized the way the press had treated him. Show more

Emotional minutes in the trial against the son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit: In his last statement before the pleas, Marius Borg Høiby bursts into tears. He has no one left, he says.

Shortly before the expected end of the trial against him, the eldest son of the Norwegian Crown Princess has once again given an insight into his private life. The trial had isolated him from his friends and made him the "hate object" of the whole country.

Høiby complains about the media's treatment of his person

"I am no longer Marius, I am a monster," Marius Borg Høiby said in tears in court on Friday, according to the newspaper "Verdens Gang". "Being in the newspaper every day, all year round - that does something to a person. You no longer know who you are." He does not recognize himself in what is written about him.

The pressure from the media made him feel persecuted and he had developed paranoia, he continued. He could no longer trust anyone. "I no longer have anything that is private. My whole life is public. Text messages with my family, conversations with my family, things that are as private as it gets are in the media," "Verdens Gang" quoted him as saying.

Høiby: "Lost 98 percent of my social network"

The trial has made him lonely: "I've lost 98 percent of my social network, and the few I still have don't dare to go out with me or eat in a restaurant - they don't want to be seen with me."

In court, Høiby had repeatedly emphasized how much the unwanted public attention had burdened him since his childhood. Mette-Marit's son from a previous relationship was still a toddler when his mother married Crown Prince Haakon of Norway.

The 29-year-old has been charged with 40 counts - including rape. The pleas in the trial against him are expected next week.