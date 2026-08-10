The eldest son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Marius Borg Høiby, must remain in pretrial detention for another four weeks. According to the NTB news agency, this was decided by the Oslo District Court. As before, the 29-year-old will spend this time under house arrest with an ankle monitor.

Høiby was sentenced to four years in prison in June, but the verdict is not yet final. He was found guilty, among other things, of two counts of rape under Norwegian law and of assaulting an ex-girlfriend. A restraining order is in place against her, which the Norwegian man has already violated on several occasions.

Court Sees Risk of Recidivism

The police believe there is a risk that Høiby will commit further crimes and had therefore requested an extension of his house arrest with an ankle monitor. The court has now granted this request. Høiby, on the other hand, requested his release on the condition that he stay away from certain areas. The court rejected his request.

Mette-Marit’s son now plans to appeal the court’s decision, his defense attorney Petar Sekulic told the NTB news agency. The court’s ruling remains in effect until a decision is made on the appeal. The extension of pretrial detention is valid until September 7; Høiby is therefore permitted, for example, to see a doctor or visit sick family members. The 29-year-old must also undergo regular drug tests.